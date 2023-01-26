KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Health Department fully reopened its process for the Women, Infants and Children program — better known as WIC —on Jan. 17.

WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It is for women, infants and children, and it provides federal grants to states for supplemental foods, health care referrals and nutrition education for low-income, pregnant, breastfeeding and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, and to infants and children up to age 5 who are found to be at nutritional risk.

Kankakee County health administrator John Bevis reported Tuesday to the Kankakee County Board’s Executive Committee that the department is now conducting interviews with those eligible in person again.

