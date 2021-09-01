Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum and the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office are investigating a double-fatal head-on crash that occurred on Tuesday night on Illinois State Route 17 in western Kankakee County, two miles south and west of Bonfield.
Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner identified the victims as Jerry Stallings, 47, of Bourbonnais, and Michael Jordan, 37, of Kankakee.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Gessner said.
That crash occurred on Route 17 at 11000W Road at approximately 11:50 p.m., state police said.
According to a preliminary investigation by state police, Stallings was traveling west on Route 17 in a 2005 Mercury Milan and Jordan was traveling east on Route 17 in a 2013 Cadillac.
For unknown reasons, Stallings’ vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of Jordan’s vehicle, striking it head-on, state police said.
State police said there is no other information available at this time.
There have been 14 fatal crashes in Kankakee County this year, according to Gessner.
