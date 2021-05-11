KANKAKEE — A hazmat team is on the scene at the former Jaffe Drugs in the 200 block of East Court Street in downtown Kankakee.
The crews were called to the scene around 9 a.m. and as of 11:20 a.m., they were still working at the location. Crews were dressed in hazmat suits.
"Per EPA routine protocol employees of the EPA are using PPE as a part of there initial investigation as they enter the building," the City of Kankakee said in a post on its Facebook page at 11:15 a.m. "The EPA is doing a proactive investigation at 217 E. Court St. to potentially mitigate potential hazards that may have been left at this location after the business closed."
Jaffe Drugs has been out of business for several years. The three-story building has been in the Jaffe family for more than 60 years. Barry Jaffe, a co-owner of the building, said he was called to store around 9 a.m. and arrived to the scene around 10:30 a.m.
On scene are crews from the Kankakee police and fire departments and MABAS Division 7.
The city said that there is no danger to the public.
This report will be updated.
