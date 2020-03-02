BOURBONNAIS — Firefighters from Bourbonnais Fire Department searched the Coyne Street Park pond for about an hour Monday morning after a hat was spotted near a hole on the ice.
Rescue personnel were dispatched after 9 a.m. to the area of the walking trail bridge by the park. Rescuers used long poles to probe the pond. The department's rescue boat was on scene.
The western part of the pond, where the search took place, still had ice cover but was less than an inch thick, Bourbonnais deputy fire chief Jim Keener said.
While the search was underway, Bourbonnais Police were working with the Bourbonnais Township Park District to view security video from the area. The video showed a male fall in and then get out at 2:41 p.m. Sunday. He was part of a group of six or seven walking in the area of the pond, Bourbonnais Police Deputy Chief Dave Anderson said.
They were able to view the footage around 10 a.m., at which time the search was called off.
