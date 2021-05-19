KANKAKEE — The newest Kankakee City Council member will not be part of the group sworn into office on May 3.
A newest member, to represent the city’s 4th Ward, is expected to be appointed to the 14-member council at its June 7 meeting, Mayor Chris Curtis announced at Monday’s meeting.
At the meeting, the seat which was to be occupied by incoming Republican Frank Hasik IV, was declared vacant and candidates to fill this void are being sought by the administration.
Curtis has 30 days to fill the seat once it is declared open, as it was Monday. The vacating of the council seat was approved by a 12-0 vote.
Because of how the upcoming city council calendar falls, Curtis will need to have an appointment made at the June 7 meeting, the council’s next board meeting. Because the city ordinance only allows the seat to be open for 30 days, the June 21 council meeting will fall beyond that time frame.
Curtis noted he has received about a half-dozen resumes.
When the newest council member takes the seat, this person will serve for two years under the appointment. The person will then need to run for 2023 municipal election. The term of the office will be for two years to keep it on the proper election cycle.
Hasik did not take the oath of office due to a conflict. Because he is a city Environmental Services Utility employee, he learned he was not able to be an alderman and a city employee at the same time.
That situation meant he either had to forego his council seat or his job. He choose to relinquish the elected post.
Hasik had defeated his Democratic Party challenger Dawn Tutt in the consolidated election. The seat was open as Republican council member Jim Faford did not seek re-election.
