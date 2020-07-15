WATSEKA — As with so many events and activities, the board of the Iroquois County Historical Society has voted to cancel this year’s Harvest Daze due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual event takes place the first weekend of October.
The ICHS, which supports the Old Courthouse Museum at 103 W. Cherry in Watseka, has depended on Harvest Daze as a fundraiser to maintain, restore, repair and conduct general upkeep of the more than 100-year-old building. Because the ICHS is a nonprofit, the group plans to host smaller fundraisers for late summer and early fall in order to provide funds for the museum.
Some events, such as the Farmers’ Market each Wednesday on the grounds of the museum, are still in place. The museum is also open to the public, but there are requirements which need to be met, such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing. The Iroquois County Genealogical Society, which is located in the museum, is also open.
For more information, call the office at 815-432-2215.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!