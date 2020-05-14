A phone call isn’t always the safest option for someone in a domestic violence situation to reach out for help, especially during a pandemic when they are home with their abusers for extended periods of time.
That’s why Harbor House has launched a new chat hotline to assist domestic violence survivors, particularly those who feel safer or more comfortable talking online.
“If they are isolated with their abuser, it’s not like they can pick up the phone in the living room if the abuser is in the kitchen,” said Jenny Shoenwetter, Harbor House executive director.
The chat hotline is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays by visiting harborhousedv.org and clicking the “chat now” option to connect with an advocate.
Harbor House also operates a 24-hour hotline at 815-932-5800 as well as an emergency shelter and offers legal advocacy, counseling and other services.
Shoenwetter said the chat hotline might not be 100 percent safe if, for example, an abuser has spyware installed on the device or has other means of spying on internet usage. Advocates will go over such concerns at the start of a conversation.
“It’s a way that we are trying to meet people where they’re at,” she said. “If they maybe don’t feel comfortable making that call, or can’t safely make that call, then they can connect with our domestic violence advocates in a different way and chat back and forth so we can offer some of that crisis intervention and support.”
The chat hotline is also an effort to provide a way for youth to reach out for help. Children in abusive homes don’t have their normal safe haven of going to school right now and might want to talk to someone, she said.
Online chat is also a form of communication young people tend to be more comfortable with than phone calls, she added.
“With young adults, how many are picking up a phone to call their friend? They’re not,” Shoenwetter said. “So we’re just trying to reduce the barriers to receiving help and support.”
Virtual 4k
Harbor House also is preparing a “4K for 40 Years” virtual event to celebrate over 40 years in the community.
Participants can register at runsignup.com/Race/IL/Watseka/4Kfor40YEARS.
The $25 price will include a T-shirt for those who register by May 20. The deadline for registration is May 31.
“We had all these grand plans that all were put on hold when the pandemic started,” Shoenwetter said. “We’ve been trying to find ways to celebrate [the anniversary] and keep the conversation going about domestic violence.”
The idea behind the 4K is to “run domestic violence out of town” while raising money for Harbor House’s advocacy and support services.
Participants will have from June 1 until June 7 to walk or run the 4K distance anywhere they wish. Another part of the celebration will be a virtual silent auction where various prize baskets donated by local businesses will be up for grabs.
“There is no doubt of the support from our community for survivors of domestic violence,” Shoenwetter said. “We are so lucky to be located here in Kankakee County.”
