...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest gales to 35 kt and significant waves to 11 ft
occasionally to 14 feet.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Jenny Schoenwetter, left, Executive Director and CEO of Harbor House, and Community Leader Yvonne Chalfant, participate in a past 4K for Survivors. The event returns this year the week of Oct. 24-31.
Two local organizations are gearing up for virtual race events to benefit their respective causes. In October, Harbor House is planning a 4K event, and the Kankakee County Humane Foundation will host a 5K in November.
HARBOR HOUSE
Harbor House brings back the popular 4K for Survivors, a virtual event that runs Oct. 24-31 to benefit survivors of domestic violence.
This virtual 4K can be completed anywhere, anytime during the last week of October to wrap up Domestic Violence Awareness Month. During the 4K, Harbor House encourages participants to wear their race shirt, take a picture during your 4K, then upload it to the registration site and Facebook tagging Harbor House.
According to a news release, the 4K for Survivors is the community’s opportunity to demonstrate their support for survivors and commitment to ending the domestic violence epidemic in Iroquois and Kankakee counties.
The cost is $25 and includes a shirt, which participants will pick up with their race packet the week before the launch of the event. Register at harborhousedv.org/events.
