4K for Survivors

Jenny Schoenwetter, left, Executive Director and CEO of Harbor House, and Community Leader Yvonne Chalfant, participate in a past 4K for Survivors. The event returns this year the week of Oct. 24-31.

 Harbor House

Two local organizations are gearing up for virtual race events to benefit their respective causes. In October, Harbor House is planning a 4K event, and the Kankakee County Humane Foundation will host a 5K in November.

HARBOR HOUSE

Harbor House brings back the popular 4K for Survivors, a virtual event that runs Oct. 24-31 to benefit survivors of domestic violence.

