Weather Alert

...Wintry Mix Today, Including Light Icing in Places and Accumulating Snow in Others... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation including freezing rain. Light ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. Snow accumulations of one to three inches, especially along and north of I-80. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Through 4 PM CDT this afternoon. The heaviest precipitation late this morning through early afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially elevated and untreated surfaces, due to the freezing rain and sleet at times. Also brief higher snowfall rates will likely overlap at least the beginning portion of the evening commute north of I-80. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The wintry mix may change over to rain by mid to late afternoon, especially south of I-80. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&