Domestic violence during the coronavirus pandemic (copy) (copy)

Harbor House Executive Director Jenny Schoenwetter.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

In recognition of February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, Harbor House, in partnership with other organizations, is hosting various events to educate teens, parents and the community about the dating violence epidemic.

“Teen dating violence impacts one in three teens and out of those affected, only 33% tell anyone,” said Jenny Schoenwetter, executive director and CEO of Harbor House, in a news release. “It is imperative that we as a community start talking to youth as early as possible about healthy relationships, boundaries and what to do if our youth find themselves in an unhealthy or abusive relationship.

“Harbor House is here to help start those conversations and empower teens through these special Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month events.”

