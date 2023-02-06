...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds to 30 kt with occasional gale force gusts
to 35 kt and significant waves to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Harbor House Executive Director Jenny Schoenwetter.
In recognition of February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, Harbor House, in partnership with other organizations, is hosting various events to educate teens, parents and the community about the dating violence epidemic.
“Teen dating violence impacts one in three teens and out of those affected, only 33% tell anyone,” said Jenny Schoenwetter, executive director and CEO of Harbor House, in a news release. “It is imperative that we as a community start talking to youth as early as possible about healthy relationships, boundaries and what to do if our youth find themselves in an unhealthy or abusive relationship.
“Harbor House is here to help start those conversations and empower teens through these special Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month events.”
Harbor House will host three interactive and free events.
Love Is…?
This event is a Youth Spoken Word Showcase featuring Jeronimo Speaks, happening from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 18 at City Life Center, 1820 E. Court St., Kankakee. Hors d’oeuvres will provided and no registration is required to attend.
To register to perform, go to harborhousedv.org/events. Performers are to be between the ages of 12-25, their piece must relate to “Love is?” theme, and the material needs to be appropriate for all ages. This event is in partnership with the City Life Center, Illinois Coalition for Community Services Inc., Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Kankakee Public Library.
Bowling Against Bullying, Iroquois County
From 4-6 p.m. Feb. 19 at Concord Bowl, 405 US-52, Iroquois, will be an informative event about bullying. Dinner will be provided and participants will enjoy complimentary bowling, food, giveaways and more. This event is in partnership with T.I.P. the Scale and the Juvenile Justice Council of Iroquois County.
Bowling Against Bullying, Kankakee County
From 2:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Brookmont Bowling Center, 200 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee, participants will enjoy complimentary bowling, pizza, giveaways and more. This event is in partnership with the Juvenile Mentoring Program and Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.
Additionally, Harbor House will be in schools throughout Kankakee and Iroquois Counties conducting educational presentations, activities with youth, and presence at various basketball games. Funding for these events are provided in whole or in part by the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.
