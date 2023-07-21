For those looking to advocate and support survivors of domestic violence, Harbor House will again be hosting its 40-hour volunteer training program.
The program is open to those interested in: volunteering with survivors of domestic violence; advocating for survivors in their daily lives; knowing how to help a survivor with whom they come into contact.
For this certified training, 20 hours will be virtual, self-paced modules to be completed independently.
In-person sessions (totaling 20 hours) start the week of Sept. 4.
Week one will run from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday, then the remaining three weeks will run from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on both Mondays and Wednesdays. Meals will be provided.
The cost of the training is $150, which will be reimbursed after 20 hours of volunteering with Harbor House. CEUs for 20 contact hours are available for an additional $30.
This training is free for health care professionals (except the cost of CEUs, if needed).
A local participant by the name of Maribel shared an impact story on what the training did for their life.
"As a health care worker, I am grateful to have taken the 40-hour training. I learned in depth about domestic violence and how it can affect not only the individual but those that also surround the individual. The 40-hour training helped me realize how I can advocate for my patients by knowing the signs of abuse, providing resources, or by offering my undivided attention to the individual. Since taking the 40-hour training, I have used what I learned not only at work but also outside of work on a few occasions."
To learn more about training and get an application, email sharon@harborhousedv.org. Registration is limited and applications are due Aug. 11.