Harbor House - Domestic Violence Awareness Month ribbons
Harbor House is accepting participants for its 40-hour volunteer training program. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

For those looking to advocate and support survivors of domestic violence, Harbor House will again be hosting its 40-hour volunteer training program. 

The program is open to those interested in: volunteering with survivors of domestic violence; advocating for survivors in their daily lives; knowing how to help a survivor with whom they come into contact.

For this certified training, 20 hours will be virtual, self-paced modules to be completed independently.

