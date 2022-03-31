KANKAKEE — Happy Kankakee, a local organization dedicated to networking in and celebrating Kankakee, will be hosting a Happy Kankakee Party from 5 p.m. to close Friday at Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais.
The networking event allows businesses, artists, nonprofits and more to promote themselves. The night will not feature sales, only networking. There also will be food and music. Attendees are asked to RSVP by calling Willeum at 815-592-7023.
The organization also is gearing up for Kankakee Day, which is set for June 21, and honors the date in 1853 when the town known as Kankakee Depot was voted the official county seat for the newly founded Kankakee County.
For more information on these events and Happy Kankakee, go to facebook.com/HappyKankakee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.