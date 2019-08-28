KANKAKEE — Three Kankakee aldermen say the one-day suspension for a firefighter who allegedly beat up another during a fatal fire was not tough enough.
And it appears the city administration gave no heads up to aldermen about the federal lawsuit filed against the city in the incident. Some found out about it when they read the newspaper over the weekend.
Last month, Kankakee fire Lt. Michelle Giese sued the city, firefighter Lt. Nathan Boyce and Fire Chief Damon Schuldt. She alleges Boyce attacked her during a fire last October on Mertens Street in which an elderly woman died.
Disciplinary records state he got the one-day unpaid suspension for assaulting and battering another firefighter, according to the lawsuit. He was allowed to choose the day of the suspension.
This week, the Daily Journal contacted all 14 aldermen on the City Council about Boyce’s punishment and when they learned of the federal lawsuit. The newspaper was able to get interviews with five of them.
Alderman Tyler Tall, D-5, said the suspension should have been more than one day.
“There should be no tolerance of violence and harassment on the job,” Tall said. “Being a former state employee, we had zero tolerance for fighting and harassment. You were automatically discharged.”
Alderman Dave Crawford, R-3, agreed, saying Boyce’s punishment was not “even close to adequate.”
“When I heard what happened three months ago, I talked to the fire chief. He said it was taken care of and that it was no big deal. Apparently, it wasn’t taken care of and it’s a big deal,” Crawford said.
He said he would like to discuss the matter at a City Council meeting, either in open or closed session.
“I think this needs to be brought out to the public,” Crawford said. “Sooner or later, it will be.”
Alderman Larry Osenga, R-3, said he never heard about the alleged attack on a firefighter from the city administration. Rather, he caught wind of it from a Kankakee County sheriff’s deputy, he said.
“The punishment needs to fit the crime,” Osenga said. If a firefighter attacked another, “I would think the penalty should be more harsh. You can’t have workplace violence of any sort, especially the way the world is now.”
He also said the city administration should have informed the council about the federal lawsuit filed on July 18.
“This is not a union grievance, it’s a federal lawsuit. I’m surprised we were not made aware of it. We should have been told this was coming down the pike,” Osenga said.
Like some others, Alderman Carl Brown, D-7, said he learned of the federal lawsuit when he read the newspaper over the weekend. Asked about that, he said he would have rather found out about the litigation from City Hall, rather than the newspaper.
But he declined to comment on Boyce’s punishment, saying it was inappropriate to comment on personnel issues.
Alderman Mike O’Brien, D-2, also wouldn’t say anything about the firefighter’s suspension, saying he, too, learned of the lawsuit from the newspaper.
Even though the council is the “ultimate authority” over city government, O’Brien said, sometimes “we are the last to know some of these things.”
According to the lawsuit, Chief Schuldt told union members he kept the suspension to one day to ensure that the fire and police commission and the city administration were not notified of the incident and that it was kept out of public view.
The incident apparently leaked to the administration when Giese left a message with human resources about it. She did not get a call back, but soon heard from Schuldt, who confronted her about why she reached out to HR, the lawsuit said.
Schuldt has declined to comment on the incident or the lawsuit, as have Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong and city attorneys.
On the day in early November when Schuldt decided on Boyce’s punishment, Ronald Bartlett, the city’s internal affairs inspector, was called to investigate.
In an interview, Bartlett said the firefighters union contract gives a short window for an incident such as the one involving Boyce to be investigated and resolved. Because of that, he said, Schuldt did not have enough time to get all the information he needed.
“I personally have never heard of an organization with that type of time restriction,” said Bartlett, a retired state police investigator. “The way it is set up you don’t have adequate time to perform an investigation. It handcuffs the administrator from being able to do anything and to have all the facts before making a judgment. It’s like taking someone to trial before an investigation is done.”
He said it would have been better if he was brought in earlier for the investigation.
“I would think the punishment would have been more severe if (Schuldt) had all the available information,” Bartlett said. “It’s not that information wasn’t there. He didn’t have access to it within the time frame.”
Schuldt stuck to his no-comment policy and would not reveal the time frame. The Daily Journal filed a public records request and received it Tuesday. The disciplinary process contains a number of scenarios, but the step involving the chief only gives him 10 days to investigate a complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!