A snow drift meets an unharvested corn field in rural Bourbonnais on Monday as the cold, windy weather brought frigid temperatures and icy roads. The field belongs to Bourbonnais resident Larry Blanchette and is still farmed by family, his son Brian said.
"We're worried about the stalks falling down," Brian said. "And hoping it doesn't get too much colder."
For the week ending Nov. 3, there were 2.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service's Heartland Regional Field Office. Statewide, the average temperature was 39 degrees, 11.8 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 1.19 inches, 0.37 inches above normal.
Corn harvested for grain was at 58%, compared to 92% last year, and 88% for the five-year average. Soybean harvest was 77% complete, compared to 91% last year, and 91% for the five-year average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!