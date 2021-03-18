Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Rain and wind. Snow may mix in. High 42F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become mostly clear late. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.