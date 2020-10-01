One of the most celebrated fall traditions is still a go as Halloween trick-or-treating is being allowed by just about every area community in our area.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put the crimps on many public gatherings, music events and high school sports. But it’s looking like it won’t be able to stop Halloween, a popular holiday for the young and old.
Halloween falls on a Saturday this year which might have made it easier for communities to set trick-or-treat hours. Some towns opted for early hours of such as 3 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31 in Manteno while some kept with later like 6 to 8 p.m. in Beecher. Many fall in between those ranges in three-hour increments.
“Our feeling was since Halloween is on a Saturday we decided to add an hour,” said Sarah Marion, director of marketing and community relations for the village of Manteno. “We usually only have two hours, but we added the hour so it was a little more spread out.”
There will be some restrictions and communities are asking those on both sides of the evening’s activities to take precautions.
Trick-or-treaters are asked to stay home if sick and only trick or treat with people you live with and to keep the social distancing of 6 feet apart from people not in your household. Also it’s advised to wear a face mask and to use hand sanitizer like it’s candy.
Those handing out candy are advised not to do so if they’re sick and wear a face covering, among other precautions.
“We know this Halloween will be unlike any other, but want to safely provide an opportunity for our community children to experience some normalcy while continuing to follow CDC guidelines,“ said Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore. “A full moon, a blue moon, Daylight-Saving Time ends and it falls on a Saturday. This won’t happen again for at least another 150 years — and a pandemic, hopefully never.”
A few communities are still waiting to set trick-or-treat hours. Momence will decide at its city council meeting on Monday, while Aroma Park will decide at its town board meeting on Oct. 13.
Aroma Park Mayor Brian Stump said it will likely be either 4 to 7 p.m. or 3 to 6 p.m., but a final decision hasn’t been made.
“I’m partial to 3 to 6 p.m. myself since it’s a Saturday there will be more traffic, but it will be a board decision,” he said.
Getting the goods
Of course, to hand out candy to the trick-or-treaters, residents will have to purchase at various grocery and retail stores. Recent data from the National Confectioners Association shows that Halloween chocolate and candy sales are up this year, according to a story on prnewswire.com.
For the four weeks ending Sept. 6 compared to the same period in 2019, total Halloween chocolate and candy sales are up 13%, a growth that is driven by Halloween chocolate, which is up 25.3%. The grocery store is a key driver for the growth as consumer behaviors continue to evolve during the pandemic and more people shop at grocery stores more often. In the grocery stores alone, Halloween chocolate and candy sales are up 17.1%.
Sales of Halloween costumes are expected increase in the next couple of weeks. Locally, costumes are available at Party City as well as big box stores Walmart and Target. Costumes are also available online at various sites.
A recent Party City survey shows 96 percent of parents plan to celebrate Halloween this year, while 70 percent of them seek alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating, according to a news release from its corporate office.
A manager at Party City at 2054 N. Illinois Route 50 in Bradley said sales of costumes are just getting started. Decorations are also available Party City, at the big box stores and at Five Below in Bradley.
