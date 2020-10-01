Trick-or-treat safeguards

Trick-or-Treaters

• Stay home if sick

• Trick-or-treat with people you live with

• Remain 6 feet apart from people not in your household

• Wear a face mask covering both your mouth and nose

• Use hand sanitizer frequently while out

• Wash your hands as soon as you return home

Homeowners

• Do not hand out candy if you are sick

• Wear a face mask covering both your mouth and nose

• Position a distribution table between yourself and trick-or-treaters

• Distribute a treat bag or baggie, if possible, with commercially packaged non-perishable treats — not homemade items — on a disinfected table to help eliminate direct contact

• Refrain from distributing treats out of a large container, such as a bowl, with each trick-or-treater placing their hands inside to select items.