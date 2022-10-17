Sunday afternoon, the annual Halloween Downtown returned to downtown Kankakee where families participated in trunk-or-treat, games and activities.
With Halloween just two weeks away, the calendar is filled with Halloween-themed events happening locally.
A Night in Sleepy Hollow
Bourbonnais Township Park District is celebrating 30 years of “A Night in Sleepy Hollow” presented by Shoup Manufacturing, Fieldstone Credit Union and Fannie May. The spooky fall favorite will be held at Perry Farm Park on Oct. 21 and 22. Family-friendly activities include rides, games, reenactments, food and fun. A Night in Sleepy Hollow is a tradition that has been on the grounds of Perry Farm Park for 30 years. The Sleepy Hollow Village area features games, barrel train rides, hay rides, laser tag, campfire, vendors and more. Fall-themed food is available with fun for the entire family.
The re-enactment by the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association features tales inspired by the 1820 story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by Washington Irving.
For more information, go to btpd.org, or call 815-933-9905.
Howl-O-Ween Weekend
Starting at 2 p.m. Oct. 22, Kankakee River State Park will host a Halloween Fun Day for campers at the Potawatomi Campground. The fun will include judging for the best-decorated pumpkins, and the best Halloween campsites. From 5 to 7 p.m. there will be trick-or-treating and, at 9 p.m., a family Halloween movie will be shown. Reservations for camping can me made at camp.exploremoreil.com.
Trunk-or-Treat in Manteno
From 2-5 p.m. Oct. 22 at Manteno Sportsmen’s Club’s north end campground, the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club Women’s Auxiliary will host the third annual trunk-or-treat event. One bag of candy per car will be provided. There will be hot chocolate and prizes for the best-decorated vehicle.
For vehicle sign-up, call 815-630-0756.
Mouse in the House
From 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27, Wright In Kankakee will host “Mouse in the House.” The event takes place at the historic B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.
The evening includes a one-hour house tour, wine, chocolates and even a spooky apparition or two. The highlight of the evening is a fun vermin hunt competition with a chance to win the grand prize. The gift shop will also be open. Tickets cost $40 per person (adults 21 and older). Only 30 tickets are available.
Tickets can be purchased online at wright1900.org/upcomingevents. For more information, call 815-936-9630.
Mall-O-Ween
Starting at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 will be a free Halloween event inside Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais. Participating stores will be handing out treats to all the little ghouls and goblins until supplies run out. The free selfie station will be available at Center Court.
For more information, go to facebook.com/northfieldsquare.
Real Ghosts of the Kankakee Valley
The presentation will take place at 1 p.m. Oct. 28 at Kankakee Community College in Room D212. The event is free and open to the public. Former Daily Journal Managing Editor Phil Angelo will explain legendary ghosts and tales of the macabre from the area. These are stories that have been reported, in one form or another, over the years. The presentation is part of the Lifelong Learning Institute series at KCC. The Halloween-themed event is designed to enlighten rather than frighten.
For more information, go to kellogg.edu/campus-community/lifelong.
Bordertown Hauntings
From noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 29, Main Street Momence will present Bordertown Hauntings. The Halloween-themed event will be held in Historic Downtown Momence and will feature: Downtown trick-or-treating; Cookie decorating; Children, family and pet costume contests; Spooky story telling; Pony rides; Halloween songs in the barn; Chili supper at Our Savior Lutheran church from 2-5 p.m.; Creepy crafts and kid games; Magic show at 3 p.m.; Haunted houses; Spooky trail; Insect show; Hayrides.
For more information, go to mainstreetmomence.com.
To submit a community Halloween event to run in the Daily Journal’s community calendar, email life@daily-journal.com.
