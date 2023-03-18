KANKAKEE — A planned debate between four Kankakee City Council members turned into a debate between the two 6th Ward candidates as one of the 7th Ward candidates failed to appear.
At Thursday’s candidate’s forum hosted by the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP, 7th Ward Independent candidate Christine Williams did not attend, meaning Democrat incumbent Reggie Jones did not take the stage.
The forum instead featured only the 6th Ward candidates of Democrat incumbent Mike Cobbs and Republican challenger Nolan Bukowski.
On stage for more than an hour, the candidates answered numerous questions from a four-person panel as well as questions supplied by the 100 or so audience members in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library.
Regarding Williams, Theodis Pace, president of the local NAACP, said all candidates were invited and he was informed by Williams through an email at 1:04 p.m. Thursday, the day of the debate, that she would not be participating in the event.
“Thank you for the invite to the Alderperson Debate,” she wrote. “I am honored: however, I will respectfully decline the invite.”
After the aldermanic debate concluded, Jones said he was disappointed the public in general, and 7th Ward residents specifically, weren’t able to hear the views and directions the candidates are offering for the Kankakee east side ward.
“It’s disheartening,” Jones said. “Obviously she didn’t feel this was important enough to be here. Win or lose, I would have liked for my opponent to have been here.”
6TH WARD FORUM
The remaining portion of the forum featured Cobbs, 64, against his 19-year-old Republican opponent, Bukowski.
The 6th Ward is largely the lower Riverview neighborhood. The ward boundary is east of Cobb Park and to the Kankakee Country Club.
The two candidates, who ultimately took the stage before a gathering of residents, answered a number of questions. A significant portion of questions focused on economic development needs and the proposed riverwalk project as well as crime.
Regarding crime, Cobbs said the city is heading in the right direction in terms of reduction. He said the police department is using more technology to battle crime as well as greater police training.
Bukowski, on the other hand, favored the city’s use of some type of police anti-gang task force.
“There is a lot of gang activity,” he said while acknowledging it is most likely targeted activity.
He said having the task force could focus on eliminating the “root of the problem.”
Cobbs replied: “There is no need for the gang task force.” He said technology would be a better use of money to track and deal with those causing the crime.
On the subject of city’s greatest weakness, Cobbs said it is the stigma placed on the city as it being a place where people do not want to live.
Bukowski said Kankakee has many strengths as well as weaknesses. Like Cobbs, he believes the city gets a “bad rap,” mainly from those who do not live within its boundaries.
“It’s not as progressive of a city as it needs to be,” Bukowski said. “We need to be more progressive in how we think.”
Both candidates pointed to the Ricky Rockets Fuel Center development on the city’s eastern edge as an example of projects which can happen here.
Bukowski noted much of Kankakee’s development focus seems to be placed on the downtown business district, but the focus must be widened. He noted the city’s entry points must become more welcoming, more vibrant as the first impression made is vital for visitors.
Cobbs also backed the community’s continued use of Tax Increment Financing districts to help create business.
“I believe we are benefiting from the use of TIFs,” he noted. He would like see even more TIFs created to aid more development.
Cobbs said the city’s focus on downtown development is critical because it has the potential to create residential opportunities.
And speaking of residential opportunities, both agreed the city must grow its population base.
“We cannot grow and progress without new homes,” Bukowski said. He said homes for all income levels are needed.
Cobbs believes the time is now for residential growth as city property values have been on the incline these past four years.
