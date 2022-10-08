The sprawling Illinois 79th House District will be a contest between a first-term State Rep. Jackie Haas, D-Bourbonnais, and first-time state candidate Erin Slone, D-Park Forest.

Haas, a former Kankakee County Board representative, won the open seat two years when then-State Rep. Lindsey Parkhurst did not seek re-election as she was appointed to the Kankakee County Circuit Court bench.

Slone, from south suburban Park Forest, is seeking to earn the seat in the Nov. 8 general election in the Democratic-controlled Illinois General Assembly.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

