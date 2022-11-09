Haas - Midterm election 2022

State Rep. Jackie Haas, of Bourbonnais, smiles as people congratulate her Tuesday as she defeat Democratic challenger Erin Slone for the 79th Illinois House District seat in the Illinois General Assembly.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Republican State Rep. Jackie Haas earned a second, two-year term in Springfield representing the 79th District in the Illinois General Assembly as she overwhelmed Democratic challenger Erin Slone in the four-county race.

Haas, of Bourbonnais, defeated Park Forest's Erin Slone by a 19,426 to 13,300 margin. Haas collected 67% of the vote on the four-county district, which includes portions of Kankakee, Will, Grundy and Cook counties.

The campaign was partially decided by the large vote Haas gained in her lifelong home of Kankakee County. In Kankakee County, Haas collected 15,131 votes to Slone's 7,489.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

