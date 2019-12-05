Manteno’s senior residents were the honored guests at Wednesday’s third annual Holiday Breakfast at Manteno High School. Students not only prepared the food and created the centerpieces, but they also served the guests and provided musical entertainment for the 200 senior citizens who attended.
“This is our way of thanking our seniors for everything they have done for our community,” Superintendent Lisa Harrod said. “They have grandchildren in our schools, and we want to bring them in to see what happens here.”
