UNIVERSITY PARK — Governors State University’s Center for Performing Arts presents “Red Summer,” a brand-new musical premiering Friday.

“Red Summer” takes place during the Chicago race riots of 1919. The protagonists are two world War I soldiers — one Black, one white — returning from the battlefields of Europe. Upon their return, they find themselves caught in the violence of a Chicago that is struggling to accommodate the Great Migration, the return of WWI veterans, a downturn in the economy and long-standing ethnic tensions.

Having fought on the same side in The Great War, they now are pitted against each other as their friends, family and neighbors wage block-by-block warfare, and the city’s ethnic enclaves rage and burn.

