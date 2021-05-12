The Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park at Governors State University is ranked the nation’s best according to the 2021 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Sculpture Park.
Other parks in the top 10 rankings include the prestigious Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Jeff Stevenson, director of the Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park (nicknamed theNate) said he is humbled by the overwhelming support – demonstrated in daily votes – that pushed theNate to the top.
“We’re grateful to all our friends, fans and followers of theNate who felt so compelled to tell our story and propel us to number one in the contest. It is truly an honor,’’ said Stevenson in a news release.
Before winners were announced, Stevenson talked with Fox32 about the park, which features 30 sculptures on 100 acres of the university’s 750 acres.
“Anyone who visits can find the magic of it. But it’s still this kind of unknown or discoverable place. A lot of people have not heard about it or have yet to visit it,” he told reporter Dane Placko.
theNate and other nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of informed local experts which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY, editors from 10Best.com and relevant expert contributors. Local experts are distinguished in their fields and usually write about the sites.
Visit 10Best.com to learn more about theNate and other contest winners.
