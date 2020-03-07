KANKAKEE — Parents can learn about the warning signs of teenagers at risk of suicide at the More Than Sad talk from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Kankakee Public Library.
Project SUN of Kankakee is hosting the talk as part of its Parent Café series. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention created the More Than Sad program.
Mariah Garratt, community navigator with Project SUN, said the organization aims to host a parent-focused talk on a different topic surrounding child mental health at the Kankakee library every month.
“We exist to help parents be educated on mental health, find resources and have an advocate,” she said.
This month’s talk will focus on helping parents recognize signs of depression in teenagers so they can help them to find the right treatment, Garratt said.
“The goal is getting parents to identify the difference between general teen behavior and signs of struggling, to then have better conversations with the teen,” she said.
Suicide is the second-leading cause of death of children between the ages of 15 and 24, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The main causes for suicide are depression, anxiety, other mental illnesses like bipolar disorder, and drug and alcohol use, according to the CDC.
In Kankakee County, 18 people committed suicide last year, according to the coroner’s office.
“Knowing when this [behavior] is a warning sign is huge,” Garratt said.
Garratt said the More Than Sad program is targeted to parents of teenagers, but other community members are welcome as well, including teachers, grandparents and caregivers. Parents are advised that topics discussed may be heavy for children.
Anne King and Jennifer Arreola from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be giving the presentation. Project SUN members will also talk about the group’s mission in the community and resources that are available.
The talk is free, but attendees are asked to RSVP by Wednesday by emailing Augustina Rios at augustina@cfkrv.org or calling the Project SUN office at 815-304-5933.
Parent Cafés are hosted monthly in the Kankakee Public Library’s fourth-floor auditorium.
