BRADLEY — A national organization honoring fallen police officers will make a stop in Bradley in August.
Beyond the Call of Duty is scheduled to stop and honor Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 29.
Fellow Officer Tyler Bailey was shot and seriously wounded during a call that night to a Bradley hotel.
The organization sponsors a traveling memorial event called The End of Watch Ride to Remember. It features a group of motorcycle riders from the State of Washington escorting a 40-foot trailer across the country to honor officers who died in the previous year, according to a news release from the organization.
This year, the ride is honoring an unprecedented 600 fallen officers killed in the line of duty in 2021, beginning June 1, almost 21,000 miles and 79 days. The ride starts in Spokane Valley, Washington.
The group will make a stop at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Bradley Municipal Center 147 S. Michigan Ave., Bradley.
The organization’s founder, Jagrut Shah, a former deputy sheriff, says they want to show police departments and their families who have lost partners and friends they are not alone.
"I wanted to bridge this gap that we have and give back to the departments and let the surviving officers and their families know that their loss has not been forgotten,” he said in the press release.
In 2020, the ride covered 18,000 miles, in honor of 146 officers killed in the line of duty in 2019. Last year, they traveled 22,300 miles in 94 days in honor of 339 officers killed in the line of duty in 2020 (the longest continuous ride in the United States and the longest memorial ride).
The organization event name is based on an officer’s “End of Watch." Also known as "Last Radio Call," it is a ceremony in which a police dispatcher issues a final call to a fallen officer over the radio, followed by silence. All officers in that department hear the call, and observe the silence, remembering their fallen brother or sister.
End of Watch Ride to Remember aims to pay respects to fallen officers and assist their families however they can.
To find out more and see all of the cities the End of Watch Ride will be visiting this year, visit endofwatchride.com.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
