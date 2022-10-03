On a sunny, fall Sunday afternoon, live music surrounded the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Kankakee as volunteers grilled over hot coals and prepared pastries by hand once again on the church grounds.

After a brief change of venue the past two years, the locally famous Greek Festival returned to the North Washington Avenue place of worship for its 87th year.

Folk music and dancing commenced as attendees enjoyed Shish-kebab (Souvlaki), Greek chicken dinners as well as the freshly-made Greek donuts, loukoumades, and other pastries.

Recommended for you