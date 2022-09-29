Greater Kankakee Airport (copy)

The Greater Kankakee Airport has received the 2022 General Aviation Airport of the Year Award in the category for a runway greater than 5,000 feet from the Illinois Department of Transportation. 

 Daily Journal/file

KANKAKEE — The Greater Kankakee Airport received the General Aviation Airport of the Year award from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The award is available to airports with a runway greater than 5,000 feet.

Six airports received Airport of the Year awards from IDOT, which were presented Tuesday during the Illinois Public Airports Association Fall Conference in Galena.

“Aviation is vital to our state’s economy and a pillar of our multimodal system that makes us the North American transportation hub we are today,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.

