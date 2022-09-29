KANKAKEE — The Greater Kankakee Airport received the General Aviation Airport of the Year award from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The award is available to airports with a runway greater than 5,000 feet.
Six airports received Airport of the Year awards from IDOT, which were presented Tuesday during the Illinois Public Airports Association Fall Conference in Galena.
“Aviation is vital to our state’s economy and a pillar of our multimodal system that makes us the North American transportation hub we are today,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.
“Our aviation partners support a variety of industries and make numerous contributions to enhance the quality of life in Illinois. We present these awards as tokens of recognition and gratitude for their efforts.”
The facilities were selected because of their accomplishments, including an outstanding partnership with IDOT and a strong commitment to customer safety and satisfaction. Among the award considerations are cooperation and coordination with the state, safety record, maintenance of the facility and promotion of aviation and educational events.
Winning the General Aviation Airport of the Year award for an airport with a runway less than 5,000 feet was the Dixon Municipal Airport.
The additional four recipients include: Central Illinois Regional Airport (Primary Airport of the Year); DuPage Airport (Reliever Airport of the Year); Erie Airpark (Private Airport of the Year); AbbVie Heliport (Heliport of the Year).
