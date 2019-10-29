The River Valley Special Recreation Association Foundation will present the fourth annual Great Mouse Race fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 2, at a new and larger location, the Knights of Columbus Hall, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. The first race begins at 7 p.m. There will be races, raffles, games and appetizers served.
Best Mouse Race will provide its custom built 16-foot, six-lane track for the event. Each of the six races will feature six mice. The winning mouse from each race will then head to the seventh and final championship race. Each mouse can be viewed in their workout room prior to each race.
At Best Mouse Race, participants purchase Mouse Money for $2 each and receive betting slips with the number of each race and each mouse number. After the race, those who bet on the winning mouse receive a raffle ticket for the mouse money bet on that mouse. Raffle tickets can then be used to win a variety of prizes.
The final race winner will receive a traveling trophy made of car parts, including pistons, chains, bolts and license plate mouse ears.
Between races, guests can play the winner’s wheel. Using a round table with 50 color coded numbers, a mouse is placed in the center of the table and set free to wander. The first numbered slot the mouse wanders into will be the winning number. Those who hold a ticket with that corresponding number wins.
In between races guests can also play the Chuck-A-Luck Big Six Wheel and Plinko with mouse money to win more raffle tickets to win prizes. There also will be a 50/50 split the pot raffle and a raffle for a cooler full of adult beverages.
“This event is so unique,” said Tom Breitenbucher, RVSRA executive director. “There’s nothing else like it.”
“It’s the most fun event you’ve never been to,” added event committee member Peggy King.
“You have never seen people jumping up and down and losing their mind over a $2 Mouse Money bet,” said event committee member Jason Tanner. “It’s just a different, fun event.”
Some of the raffle prizes include themed baskets from BrickStone Brewery, Sammy’s Pizza, White Castle, Fit Body U, Hilton Garden Inn, Accelerate Indoor Speedway, Kankakee Valley Theatre Association, Quest Travel, Oak Springs Golf Course and Starbucks. There also are pet, date night, baby and soup themed baskets, just to name a few.
Silent auction items include Chicago Blackhawks hockey tickets, Chicago Cubs baseball tickets, Cher concert tickets and a Wisconsin Dells getaway package.
Tickets to attend the Great Mouse Race are $20 each and includes appetizers, two drink tickets and entry to win a raffle prize.
For tickets or more information, call the RVSRA office at 815-933-7336 or visit them at 1335 E. Broadway, Bradley. Tickets will also be available at the door.
This year’s main event sponsor is CSL Behring.
RVSRA provides community-based therapeutic recreation to individuals with disabilities and special needs. They offer year-round recreation, leisure and life skill activities that add to the quality of life for those who participate and their families. Member districts are Bourbonnais Township Park District, Kankakee Valley Park District and Limestone Township Park District.
Funds raised from the Great Mouse Race help support projects, events and equipment for those with special needs, said Breitenbucher.
Proceeds go toward scholarships to help offset the cost of activities for RVSRA participants, for equipment such as wheelchairs and uniforms during Special Olympics and general organization operational costs.
