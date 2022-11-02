Friday evening, Father Vern Arseneau celebrated his 50th anniversary of becoming ordained on Oct. 28, 1972. While it’s been 50 years since taking his final vows, his faith has been a lifelong journey.

The Bradley native, who was ordained at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, said that he had an “inkling” in grade school that following the path of the church was his calling.

The now-retired priest became a chaplain at St. Rose of Lima Chapel in Kankakee earlier this year, and reflected on his 50-year journey prior to the anniversary celebration.

