Daily Journal logo

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 was selected to receive a $350,000 Freedom Schools Grant that will allow for a new summer school program to take place next summer.

Assistant Superintendent James Duggan updated the Bourbonnais School Board on the status of this grant and others during last week’s board meeting.

Another competitive grant awarded to the district in the amount of $55,530 will fund an after-school program to start in September, he said.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

Recommended for you