Cops & Courts

Three people died in two separate motorcycle crashes that occurred within approximately 45 minutes early Sunday morning, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department in a release.

The first incident occurred at 2:02 am at approximately 14770 East Road and 12000 North Road in Grant Park.

Preliminary investigation reveals that an eastbound motorcycle struck a deer causing the motorcycle to leave the roadway and eject both occupants, the release said.

