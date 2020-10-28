Country Financial, through its Operation Helping Heroes, has made a grant to help with life-saving defibrillators in local police departments.
The grant was arranged through Country Financial Agent Randy Van Fossan of Bourbonnais.
As a result of the grant, $2,500 will be given to the police departments in Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais.
Each will receive $833 to help with defibrillators and supplies.
Defibrillators, often used by first responders, deliver an electric shock to help return a patient’s heart rhythm to normal.
Deputy Police Chief Willie Hunt said Kankakee will use its portion to buy batteries for its six defibrillators. Kankakee has one unit at the Public Safety building and others out on patrol with officers.
“We are thankful for this effort to help police,” Hunt said.
Van Fossan said life saving is one aspect of police work often overlooked by the public.
“I wanted to do something to lift up police,” he said.
This Helping Heroes grant was the first one he had applied for as an agent.
Bourbonnais will use the funds for replacement pads and supplies, according to Commander Brent Barie. Bourbonnais has four units now and hopes to eventually get more, he says. The goal is to have one for every officer on duty.
Lt. Phil Trudeau of Bradley said his department will put the funds aside to help pay for a new defibrillator.
Bradley has four units on patrol and two in police headquarters.
Over the years, Trudeau said Bradley officers have saved several lives with the units.
Teresa Trudeau, the office manager at Van Fossan’s Country Financial location, is the mother of Lt. Trudeau. She’s also the mom of five daughters, 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Every year, some 450,000 Americans will suffer sudden cardiac arrest, commonly called a heart attack.
Police officers on patrol are often the closest to the locations of those attacks and the first emergency personnel to arrive.
Operation Helping Heroes was started by Country Financial in 2015. In 2020, the company has pledged $3 million toward the program across the nation.
