Grant Park Mayor Jamie Hawkins (copy)

Grant Park Mayor Jamie Hawkins

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

GRANT PARK — A 1,600-foot-long walking path broke ground this week on Grant Park’s east side and if all goes as planned, the 10-foot-wide asphalt path could be ready in early August.

Mayor Jamie Hawkins, village trustees and contractors officially kicked off the $416,337 project Monday, which is being completed by R&R Inc., of Bradley.

R&R’s bid was just under the $419,289 bid from Gallagher Asphalt Corp., of Thornton. Other bidders included Kankakee Valley Construction Co., of Kankakee, $469,181, and Scanlon Excavating & Concrete, Inc., of Kankakee, $508,882.

