GRANT PARK — A 1,600-foot-long walking path broke ground this week on Grant Park’s east side and if all goes as planned, the 10-foot-wide asphalt path could be ready in early August.
Mayor Jamie Hawkins, village trustees and contractors officially kicked off the $416,337 project Monday, which is being completed by R&R Inc., of Bradley.
R&R’s bid was just under the $419,289 bid from Gallagher Asphalt Corp., of Thornton. Other bidders included Kankakee Valley Construction Co., of Kankakee, $469,181, and Scanlon Excavating & Concrete, Inc., of Kankakee, $508,882.
The path will be on the north side of the road.
The path will also be lighted. The project includes the installation of ten, 16-foot-tall light poles.
The Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, a grant program through the Illinois Department of Transportation, is funding 80% of the project.
The village funds the remaining 20%.
Neil Piggush, of Piggush Engineering, the consulting engineering firm for Grant Park, said the village applied for the ITEP grant in 2018, but was unsuccessful.
The grant application was revised and in 2020 it was resubmitted for funding and was awarded.
Piggush said there is considerable foot and bike traffic along Illinois Route 1 as residents make their way to Casey’s General Store and Dollar General in the area of east Grant Park.
Grant Park does not have a grocery store.
“This is a dangerous stretch of road for the public as there is no sidewalk. They have been walking on the edge of the highway,” Piggush said.
The multi-use path will be 10-feet wide and will be surfaced with a 3-inch layer of asphalt.
Hawkins said the ultimate goal will be extending the path further east, but that timeline is undetermined.
“To me, this shows the community the ball is rolling and things are changing,” said Hawkins, serving her first term as mayor. “When I ran I told the public I don’t want the village to be stagnant. We are looking to improve what we do here.”
