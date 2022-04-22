Two local villages will receive Safe Routes to School grants to provide safer active transportation options for K-8 students.
The Safe Routes to School program is funding 57 projects selected from 102 applications received from municipalities and schools across the state.
In Kankakee County, the Village of Grant Park will receive $250,000 for a new multi-use path connecting the existing sidewalk network to Grant Park Middle School.
The proposed project includes construction of a 10-foot wide multi-use asphalt path that will connect with the existing sidewalk network at various points along the route to the middle school.
In Will County, the Village of Monee will receive $250,000 for new sidewalks and ADA-compliant ramps to coincide with other infrastructure improvements to provide better, safer connections to Monee Elementary School.
The proposed project includes the installation of 5-foot wide Portland Cement Concrete (PCC) sidewalk through an area (2,540 lineal feet) that currently does not have sidewalk or a safe pedestrian access route to Monee Elementary.
It will include installing new PCC sidewalk 5-inches thick with an aggregate base course along with the associated excavation, storm sewer installation, landscape restoration and pavement striping.
Both villages are receiving the maximum award amount.
Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced $12.3 million in grant awards for projects aiming to boost the health and safety of children via safer walking and biking routes to school.
Administered by IDOT using federal funds, Safe Routes to School supports projects and activities that improve safety and encourage active transportation options in areas around elementary and middle schools.
“Strong infrastructure is as much about bike paths and sidewalks as it is about highways and freight trains, and I’m proud to support more than 50 projects that will keep our students safer as they go to and from school,” Pritzker said in a news release. “Paired with our Rebuild Illinois capital plan, these federal dollars are another way we’re bringing quality of life improvements to communities all across the state.”
Improvements include new sidewalks, efforts to reduce speeding and other traffic offenses, public education, and outreach programs.
“We are proud to help communities and schools in their efforts to provide safer walking and biking routes for students,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said in the release. “By ensuring our youngest residents have access to safe transportation options that are easy for them, we’re not only ensuring their current safety, but also their future health — and the health of the planet.”
The next application period for Safe Routes to School is anticipated in 2023.
Visit idot.illinois.gov/srts or email DOT.SafeRoutes@Illinois.gov for more information.
To view a complete list of projects that will be funded through the program, visit www.idot.illinois.gov/srts and click the “Awarded Projects” tab.
