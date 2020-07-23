By Daily Journal staff program
GRANT PARK — Children who participated in Grant Park Library’s summer reading program are invited to attend a celebration in recognition of their reading achievements.
The celebration will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hilgert Park, located at Hilgert Drive and Butler Avenue in Grant Park. If it rains, the celebration will be held at Grant Park Library, 107 W. Taylor St.
The party will include activities and food with a dinosaur emphasis. Prizes will be awarded for reading levels achieved and scavenger hunt clues found during the program.
The theme of this year’s six-week summer reading program was “Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover.”
For more information, contact Grant Park Library at 815-465-6047.
