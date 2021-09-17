Grant Park and Beecher fire districts were among the 11 south suburban departments to be selected for a share of more than $2.3 million in federal grants.
The Grant Park Fire Protection District received two grants. A $738,095.24 grant will be designated for vehicle acquisition, while a $240,952.38 grant is for operations and safety equipment.
Beecher Fire Protection District will receive $57,142.86 for operations and safety equipment.
The funding will come via the federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, which aims to directly enhance the ability of fire departments, state fire training academies and non-affiliated EMS organizations to protect the health and safety of the public and first responders.
In making the announcement of the grants, Congresswoman Robin L. Kelly, D-Illinois, said, “Budget shortfalls prohibit too many local fire departments from making vital equipment upgrades that are essential to fighting fires and protecting our communities.
"Some of our local fire departments are operating with obsolete fire equipment and fire trucks that are nearly half a century old. These federal grants will help bridge the gaps and give our communities, residents and firefighters the high level of safety and protection they need and deserve.”
With its larger grant, Grant Park plans to purchase of a new ladder truck that will replace a 1975 model, Fire Chief Gary Hall said in a press release.
Other communities that received grants for new operations and safety equipment including Phoenix, South Chicago Heights, Country Club Hills, Chicago Heights and Homewood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.