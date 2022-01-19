The United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties’ 2022-2023 grant application process is now open.
Grants will be awarded from the nonprofit’s Community Investment Fund, which is comprised of annual donations from the community. Each year, volunteers oversee the distribution of funds via grants to local organizations working to create “lasting, measurable change in the areas of education, health and financial stability.”
In the 2021-2022 grant cycle, United Way awarded more than $200,000 to 20 local nonprofit agencies for 37 programs dedicated to mental health services, emergency food assistance, early childhood and youth development and more.
Eligible community organizations and programs are invited to apply for funding. The deadline for organizations to submit a letter of intent to apply is 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. Potential applicants may review the guidelines and access the application materials at myunitedway.org/grant-funding.
United Way is also seeking volunteers interested in serving on the Community Investment Review Panel and help review funding requests to determine how funds are distributed to local programs.
If interested in volunteering, submit a volunteer interest form through the United Way website or contact Fiana Comer, community impact manager, at fiana@ myunitedway.org.
