Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Grace Christian Academy of Kankakee has been granted full accreditation through the Association of Christian Schools.
A team of five superintendents, administrators and lead teachers from Christian schools across the Midwest visited Grace’s campus in November to talk to faculty and staff members, observe classrooms and review school policies.
“Grace was commended on their discipleship of students, their sense of community that permeates every aspect of the school, a passion for the unifying mission and vision for their school, and their commitment to the development of the whole child — academically, mentally, socially and spiritually. Grace is excited about the opportunities this will provide for their students,” said Grace Christian Academy principal Aaron Most.
Most said accreditation comes with many benefits.
“Parents seeking the best Christian education for their children know your school is committed to excellence,” said Most. “And, the process of matriculation into higher education institutions is significantly smoothed.”
“The accreditation process [and annual renewals] employ both self-assessment and peer reviews to help you evaluate whether Grace is fulfilling its mission and meeting academic standards established by the international school community,” said Most.
The principal added, “Instruction at Grace will improve through a continuous process of self-assessment designed to result in increased student achievement. The most significant benefit of the accreditation process exemplifies Grace’s commitment to organizational learning.”
