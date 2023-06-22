Governors State University (copy)

Governors State University

UNIVERSITY PARK — Individuals seeking help to navigate the legal system for issues related to family law, expungement, immigration and fair housing can now find assistance at the Governors State University Self-Help Legal Assistance Clinic, which recently opened at a temporary site on campus.

At the clinic, attorneys, social workers and volunteers will work together under the supervision of a licensed attorney and social worker to increase access to legal services in underrepresented communities, according to a GSU news release.

GSU-LC volunteers will answer legal questions, provide guidance on finding legal resources and assist with completing forms.

