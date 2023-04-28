UNIVERSITY PARK — The faculty and staff union at Governors State University voted this week to ratify its new contract, which includes a 14% raise during three years, among other benefits.
After striking for five days in April, the GSU chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois, Illinois Federation of Teachers Local 4100, returned to work April 18, with a tentative agreement reached with university administration.
The last day for members to vote was Wednesday, with 97% of members voting to accept the contract, according to an IFT news release.
The GSU chapter represents about 280 tenured and tenure-track faculty, not-tenure track lecturers and academic support professionals at Governors State.
Faculty and staff will earn a 14% raise during three years. The first year of the contract is largely retroactive, as negotiations had been taking place since June 2022.
Previously, the faculty and staff at GSU have had “stagnant salaries” for years, according to the release.
In addition to pay and workload solutions, an agreement also was reached regarding paid parental leave, resulting in five weeks paid leave for new parents, including in cases of adoption and foster care.
Previously, the university offered only limited paid leave for new parents, the release states.
GSU UPI President Mike Hart said in the release that the new contract is “a step in the right direction” for the future of the university.
“Because of our solidarity and the support we received from our students, we were able to sustain a five-day strike to achieve a fair contract that invests in the people who teach and support GSU students every day,” Hart said in the release.
“We also now have a solution with administration to address the excessive workload issues faced by our advisors, who have been stretched thin trying to serve overwhelming numbers of students every day. They’ll now have the necessary time to give our students the support they need.”
