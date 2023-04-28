GSU

Governors State University

 Daily Journal file

UNIVERSITY PARK — The faculty and staff union at Governors State University voted this week to ratify its new contract, which includes a 14% raise during three years, among other benefits.

After striking for five days in April, the GSU chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois, Illinois Federation of Teachers Local 4100, returned to work April 18, with a tentative agreement reached with university administration.

The last day for members to vote was Wednesday, with 97% of members voting to accept the contract, according to an IFT news release.

