UNIVERSITY PARK — Governors State University and the union representing its faculty and staff came to a tentative agreement on a new contract Tuesday.
This comes a week after the faculty and staff union (University Professionals of Illinois at GSU) filed the initial paperwork to go on strike.
Details of the tentative agreement are not being released at this time. The union membership must first review the contract and hold a ratification vote.
The two sides had been negotiating for a year, according to a release from the Illinois Federation of Teachers, the union that represents the university’s staff and faculty.
“I’m glad that our administration came back to the bargaining table with a fresh offer that recognizes the value of our faculty and staff,” said Mike Hart, a university lecturer in art and bargaining team member.
Faculty and staff have been working without a contract since August.
“We helped GSU when times were tough,” said Hart. “It’s a relief to know the university administration was finally willing to recognize our sacrifice.”
Governors State is located in University Park, a Will County community about 30 miles north of Kankakee. It was founded in 1969 and its first class of students arrived in September 1971. Governors State draws numerous students from the Kankakee County region as well as other South Suburban Chicago communities.
