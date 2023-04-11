US-NEWS-GOVERNORS-STATE-FACULTY-STRIKE-TUESDAY-1-TB.jpg

Chicago State University faculty and staff members strike April 3 on the CSU campus. Fellow Illinois UPI chapter Governors State University is set to strike today. 

 Tribune News/Eileen T. Meslar

UNIVERSITY PARK — Governors State University faculty and staff are set to strike today.

The most recent bargaining session Thursday lasted eight hours without reaching a full agreement. The next bargaining session is scheduled for Wednesday.

The GSU chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois, Illinois Federation of Teachers Local 4100, stated in a news release that Thursday’s session resulted in “another inadequate offer from the university,” but that a compromise was reached on parental leave, with the university agreeing to offer 25 days.

