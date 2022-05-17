SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure that prohibits the Illinois State Board of Education from requiring students in pre-kindergarten through second grade to take standardized tests.
The bill was filed in January by state Rep. Christine Pacione-Zayaz.
Senate Bill 3986 creates the “Too Young to Test Act.” Under the legislation, the Illinois State Board of Education is prohibited from requiring a school district to administer a standardized assessment for students through second grade, unless for diagnostic purposes.
The proposal came in response to consideration from ISBE to begin testing younger grades in math and reading.
State Rep. Lindsey Lapointe is a co-sponsor of the legislation and explained what this bill would entail during a House debate session last month.
“This is a bill that protects our youngest students who are kindergarten, first or second grade, from the harms and stresses of standardized testing,” Lapointe said.
Under the legislation, testing for students in these grades would be optional, as schools could still opt into testing students.
Republican state Rep. Avery Bourne said the legislation does nothing but take away a chance for schools to be reimbursed by the state for testing.
“This bill will not mean there are any fewer tests,” Bourne said. “K through 2 students are already required to be assessed through the Black Caucus Education pillar, which many of you voted for,” Bourne said during the debate.
“A huge majority of schools are already testing so all this does is allows local schools to not be reimbursed for the tests.”
Lapointe said in a statement that testing students this young does nothing but cause problems for the students and their classrooms.
“Formal testing procedures do not effectively measure what our youngest students under the age of 8 can or cannot do,” LaPointe said. “Instead, these tests inappropriately change classroom focus and can be a cause of inequity in our education system. This new law will help redirect classroom attention toward more proven learning strategies.”
After being signed by Pritzker, SB3986 goes into effect immediately.
