KANKAKEE — In many quarters, President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans are seen as unfriendly to immigrants. Locally, state Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst takes a different approach.
Parkhurst, a Kankakee Republican, is hosting the fourth annual Citizenship Workshop on Nov. 16 to help legal immigrants start their path to become U.S. citizens.
According to a news release, the workshop is free to attend and volunteers from a number of local organizations will be on hand to help applicants in completing the necessary forms and documents to become a U.S. citizen.
Asked about Trump and other Republicans’ views about immigration, Parkhurst, an attorney, said, “I can’t speak for anyone else in the party. But I’m trying to find a legal way for immigration.”
Nationally, she said she favored a pathway to citizenship for immigrants.
This represents the view of Republicans moderates, who have proposed a compromise on the immigration issue — a pathway to citizenship in exchange for tighter border security.
In 2017, then-Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner signed into law a bill that would bar state and local authorities from detaining people solely because of their immigration status.
He took a lot of GOP heat for supporting that bill, although immigrant advocates praised him. Parkhurst voted against the measure.
