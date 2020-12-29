The region had to say goodbye to a number of dedicated and inspirational and people in 2020.
Rose Mary Ciaccio -- Rose Mary, 91, died March 23.
A 31-year employee of the former Alden's Department store in downtown Kankakee, Rose Mary laster become the owner and operator of Secrets Boutique in the Meadowview Shopping Center in Kankakee, where she became an active member in the Meadowview Council, the organization which provided oversight to the shopping complex.
She may have been best known for her long and involved relationship with St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee where she was a member of its pastoral council, served on its Catholic Christian Women organization and was its 2006 "Woman of the Year."
She was an active community member as well. She was involved with the American Cancer Society, Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra, Easter Seal Society, Sons of Italy and Zonta International.
James "Bubba" Cox -- Cox, 84, died Nov. 29.
He was easily the most colorful Kankakee City Council member of the past 30 years. Cox served as a Kankakee 1st Ward Alderman from May 1999 through April 2015.
Outspoken and often outrageous, Cox never shied away from any issue and never was fearful of who his comments may offend. But through all of his antics, Cox always had the residents of the 1st Ward -- historically the city's poorest ward -- on his mind.
"He was sometimes rude, disruptive and frustrating," said former longtime Dennis Baron, who served many years with Cox on the council. But Baron said Cox was only interested in helping people.
"The 1st Ward was historically overlooked and he was doing what he could to make his point," he said.
Herb DeLaney Jr. -- DeLaney, 83, died Nov. 2.
A former Kankakee 1st Ward alderman for 16 years, DeLaney later became the longtime CEO of the Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center in Kankakee. He served as the organization's CEO for nearly 20 years.
Robert "Bob" Glade -- Glade, 81, died June 1.
Glade was the longtime president of Glade Plumbing & Heating Co. in Kankakee. Glade served on numerous organizations and boards in the Kankakee County region.
Glade was the longtime board chairman of the Kankakee Valley Airport Authority and served several years on the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency, the organization which oversees the region's sewer plant.
He was involved with numerous other organizations including the YMCA, Kankakee Community College, HomeStar Bank and the Kankakee Country Club. He also served on the state's Capital Development Board.
Phil Hodak -- Hodak, 61, died May 3.
Hodak was a nine-year member of the Kankakee Fire Department, but was forced to retire at age 34 from the department in December 1992 due to an enlarged heart.
At the time of the diagnosis, Hodak had no idea he had a health issue.
Hodak constantly battled to maintain his life in the years which followed and in February 2012, he received a heart transplant at Loyola Medical Center, as he was literally hours from death.
Courtney Kidd -- Kidd, 38, died April 24.
Courtney was well-known throughout the Kankakee County region during much of her final 20 years of life as she battled health issues.
She struggled with these issues almost since her birth and those issues eventually led the young woman to receive an extremely rate heart and liver transplant just days before Thanksgiving 2014 in the world-renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
At the time of the surgery, she was only the third person in the world to receive a double transplant in which the heart was replaced after the other organ -- in Courtney's case, her liver -- was put in place and allowed to function.
Robert "Bob" Latham -- Latham, 75, died Nov. 8.
He was referred to as a "man of the people." Latham, a Bourbonnais village trustee from 1983 until 2001, when he became mayor and served as the village's mayor from 2001 until he resigned in 2008.
During his tenure, Latham oversaw the village's transformation with growth in commercial development, working with Olivet Nazarene University as well as strengthening cooperation with neighboring towns.
Latham worked at Bunge Edible Oil for 40 years and later became maintenance director at the regional wastewater treatment plant.
Jerry Morgan -- Morgan, 86, died Jan. 28.
Morgan was a veteran Daily Journal reported and editor whose career spanned nearly 35 years and was perhaps better known than the elected officials he wrote about during his career.
Morgan's Journal career began in 1961 and he edited and wrote stories for the community newspaper until his retirement in late 1995.
During his career, Morgan reported on major stores such as construction of Interstate 57 through Kankakee County, the birth of Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee Community College and Northfield Square mall.
Ed Mullady -- Mullady, 94, died Dec. 13.
Mullady, perhaps the greatest advocate for the Kankakee River, was affectionately called the "Godfather of the Kankakee River."
A March 2011 inductee into the Illinois Outdoors Hall of Fame, Mullady was a tireless advocate for the natural resource which runs throughout Kankakee County and is its water source.
Whether it be bank stabilization, erosion, sedimentation, farm runoff, fishing, boating, drinking water, wastewater or any other issue, Mullady would likely be the leader in terms of providing data so informed decisions would be made.
Ed Munday -- Munday, 77, died May 25.
Although most people would not have recognized his face, but most Kankakee area people would have been familiar with his voice.
Munday's voice was one of the most recognizable of any in the region for nearly 30 years as he was the news director for WKAN-AM radio in Kankakee until his retirement in 2003.
Munday was viewed as the standard for radio news broadcasts. "He was like our Walter Cronkite," said Tim Milner, the former director of WVLI-FM radio. He was fair. He was reliable. He was trusted."
Louise Nelson -- Nelson, 105, died June 16.
Born on April 22, 1915, in Sedalia, Mo., Louise came into the world when the U.S. had a population of roughly 100 million, or about one-third of what it is today.
Of rural Momence, she celebrated her 105 birthday only about two months prior to her death.
Asked what her secret was to longevity, she said she wished she knew. "I just live one day at a time. That's all I can do."
Ray Olley -- Olley, 97, died July 4.
A World War II veteran, Olley was one of five brothers who enlisted in the armed forces after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in December 1941. Ray served in the U.S. Navy from 1942-46 and saw heavy combat in the Pacific Theatre.
After returning home, Olley was diagnosed with shell-shock, or what is now known as post-traumatic stress disorder. Olley served as the chaplain for the American Legion Post 755 and volunteered for 20 years at the Veterans Home in Manteno.
Tony Perry -- Perry, 88, died Jan. 10.
Although he was short in statue, all 5-foot-2-inches of him, Perry was looked up to by many when it came to Kankakee County economic development and civic leadership within Kankakee County.
The former leader of Tony Perry Commercial Real Estate and the Area Jobs Development Association, Perry was long a go-to person when it came to restoring the local economy following the sharp economic downturn of the late 1970s and early 1980s here.
Harv Schmidt -- Schmidt, 84, died April 7.
A 1953 graduate of Kankakee High School, the legendary basketball player earned a scholarship to play basketball at the University of Illinois until his 1957 graduation.
He coached three years for the University of New Mexico and at age 31, he returned to Illinois to become one of the youngest head coaches in Division I basketball when he coached the Fightin' Illini.
He ultimately went 89-77 in seven seasons -- from 1967-1974 -- as the Illini's head coach.
George Washington Jr. -- Washington, 81, died June 24.
Washington was a long-serving Kankakee County Board member and was a man who possessed on of the finest singing voices in the region.
A resident of Kankakee, served on the county board almost continuously from 1984 until his death.
Jerry Weber -- Weber, 70, died Nov. 11.
Weber served as Kankakee Community College president from 2001-09 and is a leader in sustainability programs as a direct result of Weber.
During his KCC tenure, the school expanded its science building and transformed it into the health programs building and he oversaw a large addition on the northwest and west end of the campus.
Following KCC, he became president of the College of Lake County in Grayslake and later Bellevue College in Bellevue, Wash.
Doug Wellenreiter -- Wellenreiter, 63, died Nov. 17.
Wellenreiter was a 27-year teacher at Momence High School before retiring in 2014 and he served as the varsity baseball coach and assistant boy's varsity basketball coach.
He was also well known for umpiring baseball and softball games in the area.
After his Momence career, he became an assistant baseball coach at Goshen College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!