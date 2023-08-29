Good Shepherd Manor Fest (copy) (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Dylan Dunlavy, of Homewood, tries the ring toss game at the Good Shepherd Manor Fest in 2016. The festival will return Sept. 16. 

 Daily Journal/File photo

MOMENCE — As summer begins to turn to fall, Good Shepherd Manor in Momence prepares for an annual tradition.

The organization’s 32nd annual Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 16 on the campus of Good Shepherd Manor, a quarter-mile north of Momence on State Route 1-17.

The Fall Festival has free admission and free parking. Opening the festival entertainment will be the GSM Resident Revue followed by High Anxiety, a local classic rock band.

Recommended for you