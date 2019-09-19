Daily Journal staff report
Hospice of Kankakee Valley will host a Good Grief Family Camp for youth ages 5 to 18 and their parents-guardians from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 at Camp Shaw-Waw-Nas-See, rural Manteno.
The camp is designed to help children and families navigate grief emotions and learn productive coping skills. This year’s camp is inspired by the Disney Pixar movie “Inside Out” and will follow that theme during the day.
Good Grief Family Camp offers children and teens a full day of support and fun. Children will learn valuable tools to help them grieve in a healthy way while connecting with other children who have also lost a loved one.
The camp is a free service provided by HKV. Registration is now open. To register or for more information, call 815-939-4141.
