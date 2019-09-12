• A participant in the Kankakee Iroquois Women’s County Amateur Golf Tournament was misidentified on page B3 of the Monday edition of the Daily Journal. Rhonda Kinstner recorded a net score of 76 to place fifth in the C flight of the tournament.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
• A participant in the Kankakee Iroquois Women’s County Amateur Golf Tournament was misidentified on page B3 of the Monday edition of the Daily Journal. Rhonda Kinstner recorded a net score of 76 to place fifth in the C flight of the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!