Vehicles pass as Brian Stevenson, of Stevenson Auto Sales, drives a golf cart near Kankakee’s Sunnyside Avenue this summer while on a tour with 6th Ward alderwoman Kelly Johnson, right, as part of the process to decide whether the Kankakee City Council will approve an ordinance allowing golf cart on city streets.
KANKAKEE — Golf carts may be the next thing on city streets as the alderman carrying this matter believes a “thumbs up” vote could come early in 2023.
Alderman David Crawford, R-3, said this week he anticipates bringing the matter to a Kankakee City Council vote and he believes he has enough votes for the ordinance to be adopted.
Crawford noted that he will include a two-year sunset clause in the ordinance, meaning the matter would need to be revisited at that point. If the city council has no problems with the law at that point, it would be voted into place.
If the council believes the new system does not function well, it would be removed.
To approve the ordinance, a simply majority vote is needed.
“People have some concerns. I think the sunset gives some assurance that if this doesn’t work out, it can be addressed,” he said.
Crawford noted other communities continue to make adjustments to their golf cart legislation.
A draft ordinance could be in the hands of city council members as early as next week.
Crawford is targeting a Jan. 24 Ordinance Committee vote to send the matter to the full council. He is hopeful the matter will be OK’d at the Feb. 6 council meeting.
If all goes as Crawford anticipates, he believes licensed golf carts would be driving down city streets sometime this coming summer.
The matter has been a point of discussion among city council members since summer when Crawford and Brian Stevenson arranged to take elected officials on tours demonstrating how this mode of transportation functioned on city streets.
Golf carts on municipal streets have grown, not only in Kankakee County, but across the nation is recent years.
Currently, Manteno, Momence, St. Anne and Herscher allow licensed golf carts to operate on municipal streets. Golf carts are prohibited on state and county roads.
Kankakee will also restrict more heavily-traveled city streets for golf cart use, Crawford noted.
Operators of golf carts would be required to have valid driver’s licenses. Those on the cart who are age 16 and younger would be required to wear a seat belt. The carts would also need to travel at speeds no greater than 25 mph.
Crawford had previously stated that, if approved, city streets would not become overrun with golf carts. He said in the first year of operation, 75 to 100 people would gain the licenses for a golf cart.
He said he simply is looking for ways to make Kankakee as appealing of a community as possible. He noted that people seek out amenities like this in communities and if Kankakee fails to provide them, potential residents may turn to other communities where things such as street-legal golf carts are allowed.
