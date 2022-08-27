KANKAKEE — Brian Stevenson was motoring his brand new golf cart down a 6th Ward neighborhood street, and a Kankakee County sheriff’s deputy stopped him.

A few minutes later, Stevenson, who was doing a golf cart tour for 6th Ward Alderwoman Kelly Johnson, as part of the education process as to whether the Kankakee City Council will approve an ordinance allowing golf cart on city streets, was stopped by a Kankakee officer.

Again, Stevenson was asked what he was up to. He explained this trip was part of a fact-finding process for the Kankakee City Council members.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you